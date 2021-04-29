After being announced on March 13th, construction has started on the new child care centre at the Castlegar and District Community Complex (CDCC).

The centre is being built on the CDCC grounds and is being complete through a partnership between the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), the Castlegar and District Recreation Commission (CDRC), and the Kootenay Family Place (KFP).

The RDCK said the child care centre will provide 30 new child care spaces along with 20 licensed pre-school and after-school spaces. When not in use for child care, the CDCC will have access to the building for school camps and other programs.

“The child care centre will be a great addition to the Castlegar Recreation Facility and we thank the Ministery of Children and Family Development for recognizing the need of financial support of the project,” said Dan Rye, Chair of the Castlegar and District Recreation Commission. “This facility will answer the need for quality child care in our area and most importantly support families with a safe space for their children to learn and grow.”

The construction is being spearheaded by Alfred Horie Construction Co. Ltd after Cover Architecture created the design. The wood products are being supplied locally by Kalesnikoff.