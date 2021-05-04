Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government continues to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

Trudeau said Canada will be picking up 1-million Moderna vaccines in Europe on Tuesday, which is a week earlier than expected. He said the pickup was bumped ahead and they will be on Canadian soil as of Wednesday.

Trudeau said all of the vaccines in the country have been approved for use by Health Canada.

“We have now delivered 16.8-million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the provinces and territories, this week, just like every week in May, we are receiving 2-million doses from Pfizer alone.”

Officials said 14-million of the 16.8-million doses have been administered by provinces and territories with 34% of the Canadian population having now received at least one dose.