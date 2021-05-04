A fire in the 3200 block of 5th Avenue in Castlegar on Sunday left one home destroyed and injured one of the responding firefighters.

The Castlegar Fire Department said they received multiple calls about the fire at around 10:13 A.M. and when arriving on the scene the flames were billowing out of the roof and windows.

According to crews, both occupants were able to escape the burning building unharmed but there was a cat that ran out and away from the building.

Sam Lattanzio, Castlegar Fire Department Fire Chief, said in total 20 firefighters responded to the scene with the main goal of containing the fire.

“All my firefighters successfully fought to keep the flames and fire at bay and from spreading to neighboring properties, at that point we call it a purely defensive and exposure fire so we are protecting it from extending beyond the property,” said Lattanzio. “With that being said however a bit of a section of fence and shed of one of the properties to the south did sustain some damage.

One of the firefighters did sustain a lower-body injury, according to Lattanzio, who received medical attention at the scene before being transported to the hospital. The member of the crew has since been released and is recovering at home.

In addition to the 20 responding firefighters, the Castlegar RCMP, BC Ambulance Services, FortisBC and Dynamic Landscaping were all helping out in any way they could.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

When it comes to emergency situations, Lattanzio is urging the public to stay clear and give the responding crews space to work.

“We would like to remind the public when there is an active emergency scene, especially a fire, the public is asked to stay clear of the area and respect traffic and safety markers as there is a serious potential risk to firefighters when vehicles drive over charged fire hoses.”