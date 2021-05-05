After some positive COVID-19 cases at the Nakusp Elementary school, Interior Health and School District 10 have made the decision to close the school for the next two weeks due to staffing constraints.

The elementary school is the first in the region to shut down the school from positive cases but that won’t stop the education as students will continue with online classes until they can return to in-person on May 17th.

Interior Health and SD10 are working within the community to make sure anybody that is impacted has the necessary information needed.

“Only the health authority can determine who is a close contact. If you are contacted by Interior Health, please follow their advice,” said Terry Taylor, School District 10 Superintendent. “If you are not contacted by Interior Health, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.”

The possible exposures at the Nakusp Elementary School that were determined by Interior Health were April 22nd and April 26th through 30th