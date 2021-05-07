The new Kaslo bridge will have a significantly longer lifespan, built to modern day standards (Supplied by the Ministry of Transportation)

Kaslo’s 55-year-old timber bridge is nearing the end of its service life and is ready to be replaced.

In its place will be a new two-lane steel and concrete bridge with a lifespan of 75 to 100 years.

BD Hall Constructors Corp. was awarded $6.19 million for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure contract. It is expected to be finished by November 2021.

According to the Ministry, the project will improve safety for drivers by aligning the intersection of Spruce Avenue and F Avenue, making it easier to navigate.

In addition, the new bridge will make the route safer for cyclists and pedestrians with two-metre shoulders and a barrier-separated sidewalk.