Starting June 28th, Central Mountain Air will be offering flights to and from Vancouver via the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Running seven days a week, prices vary each way from $187 to $270 including taxes and fees, depending on the day.

“CMA will apply the same operational discipline for which it has a reputation to all the new routes and capacity,” said CMA CEO Bob Cummings. “This will help get communities back to full recovery as the pandemic subsides. While many of the affected regional cities have been impacted by this announcement there are more cities and services to come.”

To celebrate their newly announced summer flight schedule, CMA is offering 10% off base airfares using the promo code SUMMER21. It is a limited time offer available between May 11th and May 25th for available travel dates in all of B.C from June 1st to November 6th.

For the full list of available CMA flights, visit www.flycma.com/schedule.