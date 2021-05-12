The drugs and guns seized by Trail RCMP in the traffic stop of a 32-year-old Trail man on Sunday, May 9, 2021. (Supplied by Trail RCMP)

A 32-year-old man was arrested by RCMP early Sunday morning after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle.

Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report about the driver around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 9th. The vehicle was reportedly parked in the 8000 block of Highway B near Trail.

“RCMP officers attended the location and roused the driver, a 32-year-old Trail man, from his slumber,” said police. “While conducting an investigation into possible impairment, a RCMP officer allegedly spotted loaded handgun in plain view inside the vehicle.”

As part of their investigation, RCMP conducted a search prior to the man’s arrest. According to police, they found two loaded handguns, ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and about 29 grams of drugs. Trail RCMP believes the drugs are meth and cocaine.

At this time, RCMP is keeping the 32-year-old in police custody.