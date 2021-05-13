Ottawa has now distributed over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to provinces and territories.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said a little under 17 million of those are already in Canadians’ arms.

Just under half of all Canadians 18 and older have now received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Njooc confirmed that 28 cases of blood clots with low levels of blood platelets have been identified following immunizations in Canada.

Eighteen of those screened positive for Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia or VITT with testing on the remaining ten cases ongoing.

Dr. Njoo also said the feds are closely following U.K. trials currently happening on mixing vaccine doses, adding as soon as a result is out Health Canada will act immediately on them.