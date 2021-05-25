RCMP continue to investigate a suspicious fire underneath the Old Trail Bridge. (Supplied by Trail RCMP)

An arrest has been made, as RCMP continues to investigate a suspicious fire underneath the Old Trail Bridge.

At around 1:53 p.m., Trail RCMP and the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a camp located under the bridge on Casino Road in Trail.

“A preliminary investigation carried out at the fire scene, revealed that a tent and other items were lit on fire by a suspect,” said police. “No one was injured during the incident.”

As RCMP investigates, officers said a 49-year-old Trail woman is being held in custody at this time.

In total, the Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue sent four Station 374 crews to the fire and said it was contained in about 18 minutes.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact the detachment at 250-368-2180.