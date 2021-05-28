The Ending Violence Association of BC (EVA BC) is receiving an additional $10-million to support survivors of sexual violence around the province.

“Sexual assault and other forms of gender-based violence have devastating impacts on survivors, and that’s why government is committed to prioritizing services and supports for those impacted,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The success of the first round of this grant program was exceptional, and I’m happy we’re able to provide further support for EVA BC to administer more grants for additional programs as there is a demonstrated high-level need for these services and capacity across B.C. communities to deliver them.”

In March 2020, the Province said it provided EVA BC with $10-million to support a multi-year Emergency Sexual Assault Services grant program. This program aimed at delivering a co-ordinated, community-based emergency sexual assault response services.

So far, 23 organizations received funding, but some were not able to qualify, as the grants ran out. This additional funding will be used to further support trauma-informed and culturally appropriate response services for survivors of sexual assault.

The B.C. Government said it will earmark about half of the grant funding for Indigenous services led by Indigenous leaders, in recognition of the need for locally relevant and culturally safe supports for Indigenous survivours.

“Our province should be a safe place for all of us, and yet over half the women in B.C. have experienced physical or sexual violence since the age of 16. That’s more than one million women in our province,” said Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “Sexual assault response services that are trauma-informed, survivor centred and culturally appropriate can make a huge difference for people when they need it most.”

B.C. said the additional $10-million will double the support for EVA BC to fund the pool of already adjudicated, strong applications that were not funded under the grant program when it first launched.