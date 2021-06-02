Two erratic drivers, within an hour apart, got the attention of Trail and Greater District RCMP.

The first incident happened on Friday, May 28th at around 6:03 p.m., where RCMP said a Subaru Forester passenger vehicle had been observed driving erratically in Fruitvale.

“During the vehicle stop roadside, the police officer detected an odour of liquor emanating from the driver and therefore entered into an impaired driving investigation,” said police. “A demand was read to the driver, who provided a sample of breath. The man allegedly failed to pass a roadside alcohol screening test, administered by the officer using an approved screening device.”

According to RCMP, the 63-year-old Fruitvale man was issued a 7-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

Less than an hour later at roughly 6:56, an officer said he observed a Ford F-150 pickup truck swerve across the oncoming lane and abruptly park while facing oncoming traffic on Second Avenue in Fruitvale.

“The driver exited his vehicle and attempted to walk away from the scene before he was detained by the investigating officer,” said RCMP “The officer reportedly detected an odour of liquor emanating from the driver and entered into an impaired driving investigation. A demand was read to the driver, who provided a sample of breath roadside which resulted in a fail.”

Police said the 53-year-old Trail man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and will have his vehicle impounded for at least 30-days.