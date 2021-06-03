Kootenay businesses will be getting help with shipping their products thanks to a new website and Facebook page.

Developed by Community Futures Central Kootenay (CFCK) and the Applied Research and Innovation Centre at Selkirk College, the site aims to simplify the process of finding a suitable shipper in the region.

“As businesses have increased their e-commerce sales during the pandemic, many retailers are now having to navigate the complex world of shipping logistics,” said Andrea Wilkey, CFCK Executive Director. “Kootenay Shipping will help businesses find and compare available shipping options and find the best one to suit their needs.”

CFCK said if a business in the East Kootenay is making weekly deliveries to the West Kootenay and driving back with an empty truck, instead they could potentially connect with another business and take their shipment back with them.

“Sometimes simply delivering a product is more practical than shipping it,” said Wilkey. “The Facebook Group allows businesses to share their delivery schedule and/or their availability to pick up products for other businesses. It’s like Rideshare but for packages.”

MORE: Kootenay Shipping

MORE: Kootenay Shipping group (Facebook)