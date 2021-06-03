With the hot temperatures, the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) was called to help a biker with heat exhaustion.

On Wednesday at around 4:00 p.m., KBRFR said they received a call from the BC Ambulance Services (BCAS) to help with the man just north of Sunningdale.

“Station 374 launched the Marine Rescue to bring the patient to BCAS at the boat launch, as bringing him down the bank was much easier than up in the extreme heat,” said crews.

In total is took six crew members about ten minutes to help the man get out of the sun.