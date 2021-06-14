Central Mountain Air will be suspending flights out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport starting July 5th. (Supplied by City of Castlegar)

As of July 5th, Central Mountain Air will no longer be making flights to Vancouver from the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

“We’re obviously disappointed but we recognize air travel and the industry is only beginning to recover,” says Kirk Duff, Castlegar Mayor. “On behalf of the City and West Kootenay travellers, I would like to thank Central Mountain Air for its dedication to the regional airport during the pandemic.”

Central Mountain Air first came to the West Kootenay flying out of Castlegar on October 1st.

With the flight stopping, Central Mountain Air said it will be in contact with those travellers whose flights will be now cancelled.

“Unfortunately, after careful assessment, we have determined the market cannot support two airlines,” says Central Mountain Air Chief Executive Officer, Bob Cummings. “We love the West Kootenay market which gave us a warm welcome and are proud of serving the region for over nine months.”

Air Canada will be resuming their flight service from the West Kootenay Regional Airport starting June 28th.

