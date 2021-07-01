The Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) is assisting Trail and Greater District RCMP in investigating an alleged homicide that happened in Trail Wednesday, June 30th.

Just before 10:00 p.m., RCMP said they were called to the 800-block of Victoria Street to help the BC Emergency Health Services with an unconscious, injured man.

Upon arriving, officers say the 40-year-0ld Trail man was critically injured and died shortly after being transported to the hospital.

According to police, witnesses at the scene reported there had been an altercation at a nearby church between the victim and another man, who was known to him, before the man fled on foot.

The SED MCU has been called to take conduct of the investigation,” said S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP. “These investigators, along with the Forensic Identification Team will be in the area speaking to witnesses, canvassing for video and examining several scenes.

“We understand the concern that the suspect has not been located, however we want to reassure you that this incident appears to have been an isolated incident between parties known to each other, and we do not believe there is any on-going risk to the general public.”

If you were a witness to this incident and have not already spoken with police, or you have video or other evidence please call the SED MCU tipline to report at 1-877-987-8477.