The Nelson Police Department responded to an armed robbery that took place on June 29th.

Police said the victim was allegedly robbed by two men near the 800 block of Vernon Street.

“Both males were armed with weapons, one with a knife and the other with a firearm,” said Nelson Police. “The victim’s pants were stripped down during the incident as the suspects were searching for hidden money. The victim was uninjured during the altercation. All persons were known to each other.”

Shortly after the incident, officers said they found both males, a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old both from Nelson, and were able to recover some of the stolen property.

While the arrest was happening, police said the 22-year-old possessed a quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl that was consistent with being for the purpose of trafficking.

Both suspects have been jointly charged with:

Commit Robbery where a Firearm is used

Pointing a Firearm

Carry/have in their possession weapons/firearm

Possession weapon for dangerous purpose

Along with those, the 22-year-old suspect also has been charged with Possession of the Purpose of Trafficking.

According to officers, both males will remain in custody until their next court appearance.