British Columbia has recovered over 100 per cent of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation says the news comes after the release of Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey for June 2021.

Kahlon says 42,100 jobs were gained in June and there are 17,000 more British Columbians employed now than there were in February 2020.

The province has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada at 6.6 per cent, well below the national average of 7.8 per cent.

“Since moving to Step 3 of BC’s Restart plan, even more opportunities have opened for people and businesses. There is a renewed sense of optimism throughout the province, which is showing in our economy as more people travel, ‘buy B.C.’ and ‘support local’ in their communities,” said Kahlon.

According to Kahlon, the StrongerBC Future Leaders Program has helped increase jobs in the province. Through the program, $90 million was invested in connectivity projects around B.C. to help close the digital divide, the minimum wage was increased and over half a billion dollars was provided to help support businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“While our province’s recovery is gaining momentum, there is still more work to do. We know many British Columbians continue to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” said Kahlon. “That’s why we have made the most investments per capita in this country for people and businesses to help them navigate this pandemic.”

Kahlon adds that the government’s partnership with the federal government on $10-a-day child care will continue to help employment in the province, allowing parents to stay in the workforce.