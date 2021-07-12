The B.C. government will be matching donations to the Canadian Red Cross for people affected by the wildfires across the province.

“This past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us what we can do when we work together, and this is another chance for us to do that,” said Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“The Province continues to support evacuees through Emergency Support Services. By matching Red Cross contributions, donations will go even further to aid community recovery and the Red Cross’ critical work on the ground.”

The federal government will also be matching donations for B.C., so every $1 donated becomes $3.

“The Government of Canada is, and will continue to be, a strong and active partner to assist people and communities affected by the wildfires in British Columbia,” said Bill Blair, federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

“We are committed to providing a co-ordinated federal response that is also complimentary to existing programs to the residents of Lytton and surrounding communities. We are pleased to join together with British Columbia for this donation-matching campaign encouraging Canadians to contribute with charitable donations to the Canadian Red Cross.”

The province says donations need to be made through the British Columbia Fires Appeal fund by either donating through the Red Cross or at BC Liquor Stores and BC Cannabis Stores, otherwise they won’t be matched.

Donations will be matched until December 31st, 2021.