The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a Boil Water Notice for the Rosebery Highlands Water System.

Included in the water system is the community of New Denver.

The notice is in place due to low water levels in the reservoir impacting the effectiveness of chlorine disinfection.

Interior Health and the RDCK recommend everyone in the area boil their drinking water for at least one minute. Water used to wash fruits and vegetables, make beverages or ice, and for brushing teeth should also be water that’s been boiled for at least a minute.

“Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container,” said the RDCK.

Other safe alternative sources are also recommended, such as bottled or distilled water.

Due to the Boil Water Notice, owners of all public facilities in the affected area must either post warnings at all sinks or drinking water fountains or turn off the taps until the water is safe to drink.