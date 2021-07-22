Highway 3A near Balfour closed due to residental fire
UPDATE 2:45 July 22nd
The residential fire has been taken care of and DriveBC said Highway 3A, near Balfour, is back open.
UPDATE 11:00 a.m. July 22nd
DriveBC said the portion of the road is now single-lane alternating traffic.
ORIGINAL 9:33 a.m. July 22nd
A residential fire has caused the closure of Highway 3A.
According to DriveBC, the fire is between Starlight Road and Crescent Road, west of Balfour.
A detour is available through the Kootenay Lake Ferry.