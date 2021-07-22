UPDATE 2:45 July 22nd

The residential fire has been taken care of and DriveBC said Highway 3A, near Balfour, is back open.

UPDATE 11:00 a.m. July 22nd

DriveBC said the portion of the road is now single-lane alternating traffic.

ORIGINAL 9:33 a.m. July 22nd

A residential fire has caused the closure of Highway 3A.

According to DriveBC, the fire is between Starlight Road and Crescent Road, west of Balfour.

A detour is available through the Kootenay Lake Ferry.