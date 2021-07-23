The B.C. government is giving over $1 million in funds to 214 sports organizations across the province including 22 in the Kootenays.

Provincial officials said the funds will help organizations impacted by COVID-19 and help with expenses like insurance, administrative costs, rent, storage costs and equipment essential to providing sports programs.

“Local sports organizations and the people that work and play in them have done their part to protect our communities from COVID-19, and now it’s time to get back to the rink, gym and field,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West.

“By supporting local sports organizations, we are helping the sector be more resilient and making sure people have the opportunity to participate in and enjoy the physical and mental benefits of playing sports.”

This is the second round of funds, back in January 2021, the government provided $1.5 million to 288 local sports organizations.

“As B.C. makes its way through Step 3 of the Province’s restart plan, I want to thank the sport and recreational organizations for the central role they play in bringing people back together and in returning to the activities we love,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

“Volunteers have done an amazing job adapting to the pandemic. Our government is proud to support these community-based sports organizations as they work to get people back in the game.”

Government officials said the funding grant prioritized organizations serving under-represented populations, including girls and women, persons with disabilities, underprivileged youth, racially diverse and LGBTQI2S communities.

Below is a list of the community organizations receiving funds.

Cranbrook

– Key City Gymnastics Club

– Special Olympics British Columbia Kimberley/Cranbrook

– The Cranbrook Curling Club

Kimberley

– Kimberley Curling Club

– Kimberley Gymnastics Society

– Kimberley Minor Hockey Association

Fernie

– Elk Valley Gymnastics Club

– Fernie Ghostriders Junior Hockey Club

– Fernie Skating Club

Sparwood

– Sparwood Minor Soccer Association

– Sparwood Skating Club

– Elk Valley Minor Hockey Association

Castlegar

– Castlegar Hockey Society

“We are so grateful for this grant funding,” said Kathleen Zubick, fundraiser, Castlegar Hockey Society. “Now that we can open up our programming to the public again, this financial support will boost the work we are doing to get back on the ice.”

Creston

– Creston Curling Club

– Creston Valley Team Ropers Association

Invermere

– Columbia Valley Skating Club

– Freestyle Panorama Ski Club

– Peaks Gymnastics Society

Windermere

-The Windermere Valley Ski Club

Nelson

– The Kootenay Swim Club

Trail

– Kootenay Robuster Dragon Boat Society

Golden

– Golden Curling Club