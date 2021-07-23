The B.C. Legislature in Victoria. (Supplied by Pixabay)

The B.C. government has committed to a multi-year investment with the BladeRunners program.

BladeRunners is an employment and skills training program for at-risk youth aged 15-30.

The program helps youth gain various job and life skills including construction, culinary arts, health care, retail and hospitality and office administration.

Provincial officials said the program offers job coaching, work experience, on-the-job training and life-skills training to more than 4,000 unemployed, at-risk youth.

“The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected the employment opportunities of young British Columbians,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

“The BladeRunners program is making a difference in the lives of young people by giving them access to the valuable life and employment skills they need to begin their careers and play a role in B.C.’s economic recovery.”

BladeRunners is offered through community organizations, Indigenous-led organizations and First Nations throughout B.C.

“The Aboriginal Community Career Employment Services Society has managed and delivered the BladeRunners program for over 20 years,” said Lynn White, president and chief executive officer, ACCESS.

“During this time, thousands of at-risk youth have been guided and supported to complete the program and move forward on their path to success. We are honoured and humbled to have been a part of their journey.”