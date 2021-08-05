A drone flying around in Fruitvale caught the attention of Trail and Greater District RCMP.

On Saturday, July 31, police received a report of a drone flying around the area of 1800 Cole Street, in Fruitvale.

“The drone was believed to be recording video footage of a homeowner through a window of a private residence,” said officers. “Trail RCMP is currently investigating this incident as a Mischief contrary to Section 430 of the Criminal

Code as well as under Canadian Aviation Regulations.”

If anyone has any information about who might have been driving the drone, please contact Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).