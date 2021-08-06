For the second consecutive month, B.C. is the only province in Canada with employment above pre-pandemic levels and The Kootenays has the second-highest recovery rate with 105.3 per cent.

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation said B.C. has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada with 6.6 per cent. 3,300 full-time jobs were added in the last month and a reduction of 6.500 part-time jobs.

“July’s data was collected after we entered Step 3 of our Restart plan and reflect increased travel within British Columbia. However, international travel restrictions are limiting growth in some sectors,” said Kahlon.

“As some industries continue to struggle, others are having difficulty finding the staff they need to meet the growing demand as the economy reopens,” added Kahlon.

“Employers tell us that to attract long-term employees, people need access to affordable, reliable child care so they can get back into the labour market. People also need more affordable housing so they don’t have long commutes to work. And they need to be able to get the skills training they need to be active participants in our ever-changing economy.”

Kahlon said the best way to continue growing the economy is to keep getting vaccinated.

“While our vaccination rates against COVID-19 remain high, we are seeing daily case counts rise. Let’s not drop the baton – our best defence for people, businesses and the economy is getting vaccinated. We all know a healthy B.C. and a healthy economy go hand in hand. I urge all British Columbians to get their vaccine so we can put the pandemic behind us and more fully enjoy the B.C. we know and love.”

Job recovery rate by region:

Cariboo – 107.4%

Kootenay – 105.3%

North Coast-Nechako – 103.1%

Vancouver Island – 102.8%

Thompson-Okanagan – 102.6%

Lower Mainland – 101.3%