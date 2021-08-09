Firefighters working to push back wildfires received a helping hand from mother nature with the weekend’s rain.

Meanwhile, the Evacuation Alert for the Cultus Creek wildfire, which burns at 4,503 hectares, has been lifted by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK). The Alert was originally issued on July 16th for properties south of Next Creek to the north of Midge Creek.

“The RDCK advises people to remain vigilant in the event that conditions change and an Evacuation Alert or Order may be re-issued and the evacuation process will recommence. It is recommended to prepare an emergency kit and ensure preparedness, including moving pets and livestock to a safe area, in the event of another emergency,” said RDCK officials.

Another 79 properties are also being removed off of an Evacuation Alert due to the Akokli Creek wildfire. The RDCK said 81 properties from Lockhart Beach Provincial Park south to include 12490 Highway 3A will remain on alert.

Crews said the fire is currently sitting at 3,636 hectares in size.

All of the properties that were on an Evacuation Order due to the Octopus Creek wildfire have been moved to an alert.

“168 properties in the area from Fauquier to Applegrove remain on Evacuation Alert,” said the RDCK. “This reduction to an Alert means all residents can return to their properties. Unseen dangers may linger and the RDCK is advising residents to be cautious when re-entering their homes and properties. Residents are advised to read through the Returning Home After a Wildfire document prior to returning to their residences.”

The Octopus Creek wildfire is burning at 19,292 hectares.