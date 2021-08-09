Starting today, August 9th, masks will be mandatory again in all City-owned and operated facilities in the City of Nelson.

According to the City, this is in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the Nelson local health region.

“All visitors are required to wear a mask if entering any City of Nelson operated building in order to ensure the safety of our staff, contractors, and others visiting these sites,” said the City of Nelson.

Those who are exempt from the mask-wearing rule include: