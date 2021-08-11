Trail and Greater District RCMP are looking for the publics help in identifying two alleged thieves.

Police said they responded to a report of a man and a woman who stole two cans of bear spray, about $145 worth, from a business in the 900 block of Rossland Avenue in Trail on July 28th.

“The man is described as Caucasian, appears to be approximately 30 years old, skinny, with dark hair, and was wearing a Oilers baseball hat, white shirt, grey shorts, black shoes, and socks,” said Trail RCMP. “The female is Caucasian, appears to be between 25-30 years old, with long, black hair, and was wearing a black baseball hat, black glasses, and a purple tank top.”

If anyone has any information, please contact Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.