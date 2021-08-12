Interior Health has notified the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) and the City of Nelson about two positive COVID-19 cases during day camps.

A guest at the Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC) has tested positive for the virus and was a participant of a camp program at the facility on August 5th and 6th.

“If you are a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the IH Public Health team will contact you directly,” said the RDCK. “If this happens, follow the directions provided to you by the Public Health team.

Another case was confirmed in a patron of the Nelson and District Youth Centre (NDYC).

The City of Nelson said the person attended a day camp of the centre on August 6th.

“Youth Centre management has contacted all families to who this exposure may have impacted,” said officials. “Please note, if you were close to a confirmed COVID-19 case, Interior Health would contact you directly.”

Since the exposure, the NDYC has undergone extra extensive cleaning to add to the already enhanced sanitation measures.