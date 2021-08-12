More vaccine clinics coming to the Kootenays
Interior Health Logo (Supplied by Interior Health)
The West Kootenay and the Kootenay Boundary will be getting more pop-up vaccine clinics over the next week.
“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.
- August 13th
- Harry Lefevre Square
- Columbia Avenue, Rossland
- August 13th
- Finley’s Bar and Grill
- 705 Vernon Street, Nelson
- August 13th and 14th
- Selkirk College
- 311 Broadway Street, Nakusp
- August 14th
- Trail IncrEDIBLE Market
- 1300-1400 block Esplanade Avenue, Trail
- August 14th
- Outside the Ice Creamery
- Off of Highway 3, Christina Lake
- August 19th
- Beaverdell Community Hall
- 5941 Highway 33, Beverdell
- August 20th
- Fruitvale Pole Yard
- Across from the Canco gas station, Fruitvale
- August 21st
- Gyro Park Gazebo
- 234 Park Road, Trail
Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.