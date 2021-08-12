The West Kootenay and the Kootenay Boundary will be getting more pop-up vaccine clinics over the next week.

“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.

  • August 13th
    • Harry Lefevre Square
    • Columbia Avenue, Rossland
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 13th
    • Finley’s Bar and Grill
    • 705 Vernon Street, Nelson
      • 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • August 13th and 14th
    • Selkirk College
    • 311 Broadway Street, Nakusp
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 14th
    • Trail IncrEDIBLE Market
    • 1300-1400 block Esplanade Avenue, Trail
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 14th
    • Outside the Ice Creamery
    • Off of Highway 3, Christina Lake
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 19th
    • Beaverdell Community Hall
    • 5941 Highway 33, Beverdell
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 20th
    • Fruitvale Pole Yard
    • Across from the Canco gas station, Fruitvale
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 21st
    • Gyro Park Gazebo
    • 234 Park Road, Trail
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.