The West Kootenay and the Kootenay Boundary will be getting more pop-up vaccine clinics over the next week.

“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.

August 13th Harry Lefevre Square Columbia Avenue, Rossland 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 13th Finley’s Bar and Grill 705 Vernon Street, Nelson 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

August 13th and 14th Selkirk College 311 Broadway Street, Nakusp 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 14th Trail IncrEDIBLE Market 1300-1400 block Esplanade Avenue, Trail 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 14th Outside the Ice Creamery Off of Highway 3, Christina Lake 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 19th Beaverdell Community Hall 5941 Highway 33, Beverdell 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 20th Fruitvale Pole Yard Across from the Canco gas station, Fruitvale 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

August 21st Gyro Park Gazebo 234 Park Road, Trail 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.



Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.