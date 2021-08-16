The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a Boil Water Notice for the Duhamel Water System.

Included in the water system is the community of Duhamel on the north shore of the west arm of Kootenay Lake, just northeast of Nelson. Duhamel is within the RDCK Electoral Area F.

The Boil Water Notice has been issued due to adverse water sampling test results indicating the presence of total coliforms and E. coli.

Interior Health and the RDCK recommend everyone in the area boil their drinking water for at least one minute. Water used to wash fruits and vegetables, make beverages or ice, and for brushing teeth should also be water that’s been boiled for at least a minute.

“Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container,” said the RDCK. “Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water.”

Due to the Boil Water Notice, owners of all public facilities in the affected area must either post warnings at all sinks or drinking water fountains or turn off the taps until the water is safe to drink.