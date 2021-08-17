Pop-up vaccine clinics coming to the Nelson and Castlegar areas
Interior Health Logo (Supplied by Interior Health)
Another round of pop-up vaccine clinics is coming to the Nelson/Castlegar areas.
“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.
- August 17th
- Chahko Mika Mall
- 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
- August 20th
- Nelson & District Complex
- 305 Hall Street, Nelson
- August 21st
- Cottonwood Falls Market
- 199 Carbonate Street, Nelson
- August 21st
- Craft and Farmers Market
- 400 13th Avenue, Castlegar
- August 24th
- Chahko Mika Mall
- 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
- August 25th
- Lakeside Park
- 306 Elwyn Street, Nelson
- August 26th
- Chahko Mika Mall
- 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
- August 27st
- Across from Dragonfly Cafe
- 413 Railway Avenue, Salmo
- August 28th
- Cottonwood Falls Market
- 199 Carbonate Street, Nelson
- August 30th
- Lakeside Park
- 306 Elwyn Street, Nelson
- August 31st
- Chahko Mika Mall
- 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
- September 3rd
- Nelson & District Complex
- 305 Hall Street, Nelson
- September 11th
- Lions Head Pub
- 2629 Broadwater Road, Robson
Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.