Another round of pop-up vaccine clinics is coming to the Nelson/Castlegar areas.

“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.

  • August 17th
    • Chahko Mika Mall
    • 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 20th
    • Nelson & District Complex
    • 305 Hall Street, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 21st
    • Cottonwood Falls Market
    • 199 Carbonate Street, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 21st
    • Craft and Farmers Market
    • 400 13th Avenue, Castlegar
      • 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • August 24th
    • Chahko Mika Mall
    • 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 25th
    • Lakeside Park
    • 306 Elwyn Street, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 26th
    • Chahko Mika Mall
    • 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 27st
    • Across from Dragonfly Cafe
    • 413 Railway Avenue, Salmo
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 28th
    • Cottonwood Falls Market
    • 199 Carbonate Street, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 30th
    • Lakeside Park
    • 306 Elwyn Street, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 31st
    • Chahko Mika Mall
    • 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • September 3rd
    • Nelson & District Complex
    • 305 Hall Street, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • September 11th
    • Lions Head Pub
    • 2629 Broadwater Road, Robson
      • 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.