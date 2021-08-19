Trail and Greater District RCMP are once again reminding the public about bear safety after a report of the animal in a neighbourhood.

On August 14th, officers received a complaint about bears eating and spreading around unsecured garbage in the 400 block of Rossland Avenue in Trail.

“Trail RCMP reminds the public that wildlife is actively searching for foods during the summer months,” said police. “Please secure your garbage inside to help prevent a conflict with local wild animals and only put it outside on the morning of trash collection.”

Wildlife incidents can be reported to Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 or to the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).