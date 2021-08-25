Another round of pop-up vaccine clinics is coming to the West Kootenay areas.

“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.

  • August 26th
    • Waneta Plaza
    • 8100 Highway 3B, Trail
      • 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • August 26th
    • Outside of Rags, Relics and Rutabaga
    • 1585 Victoria Street, Rock Creek
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 27th
    • Adventure Hotel
    • 616 Vernon Street, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 27th
    • Across from the Dragonfly Cafe
    • 413 Railway Avenue, Salmo
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 27th
    • Outside of Lisa’s Bistro/Ice Creamery
    • 1675 BC-3, Christina Lake
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • August 28th
    • Millennium Park
    • 110 5th Street, Castlegar
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • September 1st
    • Rosemont Skate Park
    • 505 West Beasley Street, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • September 2nd
    • The Spot Gas Station
    • 586 Palmerston Avenue, Midway
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • September 3rd
    • Knox Hall
    • 521 6th Avenue, New Denver
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • September 4th
    • Tailout Brewing
    • 1810 8th Avenue, Castlegar
      • 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • September 10th
    • Chamber of Commerce
    • 91 Baker Street, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • September 11th
    • Outside CIBC
    • 459 Baker Street, Nelson
      • 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.