More pop-up vaccine clinics coming to the West Kootenay
Supplied by the Province of British Columbia
Another round of pop-up vaccine clinics is coming to the West Kootenay areas.
“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.
- August 26th
- Waneta Plaza
- 8100 Highway 3B, Trail
- August 26th
- Outside of Rags, Relics and Rutabaga
- 1585 Victoria Street, Rock Creek
- August 27th
- Adventure Hotel
- 616 Vernon Street, Nelson
- August 27th
- Across from the Dragonfly Cafe
- 413 Railway Avenue, Salmo
- August 27th
- Outside of Lisa’s Bistro/Ice Creamery
- 1675 BC-3, Christina Lake
- August 28th
- Millennium Park
- 110 5th Street, Castlegar
- September 1st
- Rosemont Skate Park
- 505 West Beasley Street, Nelson
- September 2nd
- The Spot Gas Station
- 586 Palmerston Avenue, Midway
- September 3rd
- Knox Hall
- 521 6th Avenue, New Denver
- September 4th
- Tailout Brewing
- 1810 8th Avenue, Castlegar
- September 10th
- Chamber of Commerce
- 91 Baker Street, Nelson
- September 11th
- Outside CIBC
- 459 Baker Street, Nelson
Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.