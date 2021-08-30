Residents in British Columbia will have a new website to connect people with mental health and substance use information and support.

Provincial officials said the website will be user-friendly and will act as a starting point for people to get information.

According to the B.C. government, the website features guided search tools to help find exactly what people need.

“People seeking mental health and substance use supports have told me finding information is hard, and they don’t know where to start,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“Now we’ve built an online pathway for people in British Columbia to navigate to mental health and addictions support for themselves and their loved ones.”

Provincial officials said the site will have information to help support children or youth, adults, parents or caregivers, seniors, Indigenous persons, 2SLGBTQ+ persons, people who use drugs, service providers and post-secondary students.

“Having access to the Wellbeing website is particularly important for families now as they get ready to return to school,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “The transition can be stressful and cause anxiety, and I’m grateful that caregivers and students will have this resource to find the right information and help easily and quickly when they need it.”

“Getting vital information on available mental health and wellness supports to people who use substances in a culturally safe way will save lives,” Dr. Nel Wieman, deputy chief medical officer of, First Nations Health Authority.

“This is especially important for B.C. First Nations people who continue to die from the toxic drug supply at a higher rate than the rest of the population, in part because of the disparities related to systemic racism and the ongoing impacts of colonization.”

The B.C. government said the website will continue to be expanded to make sure information is up to date. People can access the website at Wellbeing.gov.bc.ca.