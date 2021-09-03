More pop-up vaccine clinics coming to the Kootenay Boundary
Interior Health Logo (Supplied by Interior Health)
Another round of pop-up vaccine clinics is coming to the Kootenay Boundary.
“Interior Health will host drop-in immunization clinics in the Kootenay Boundary area for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or anyone who received their first dose more than 28 days ago,” said Interior Health.
- September 4th
- Kaslo Bay Park
- Kaslo Bay Road, Kaslo
- September 9th
- Deadwood Junction
- Highway 3 and Silver Street, Greenwood
- September 14th
- Chahko Mika Mall
- 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
- September 21st
- Chahko Mika Mall
- 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
- September 28th
- Chahko Mika Mall
- 1150 Lakeside Drive, Nelson
Anyone in the area born in 2009 or earlier can get their shot with no appointment needed.