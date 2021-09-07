RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)

A single-vehicle accident near the Paulson Summit led to one person dead on Labour Day.

Officials say the incident took place on Highway 3, west of Nancy Greene Provincial Park, at around 5:00 p.m..

The Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance, and Trail and Greater District RCMP all responded to the scene.

The crash caused the highway to be closed for several hours.

Trail RCMP is still investigating the accident.