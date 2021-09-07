Two more additional flights to and from Vancouver are being added to the West Kootenay Regional Airport starting on September 8th.

“Additional flights with Air Canada is exciting news for West Kootenay travelers who are looking for better options tailored to travel needs,” says Mayor, Kirk Duff. “As the regional airport, we are committed to returning service to what it was before the pandemic and this announcement brings us one step closer.”

Travelers can now book the Air Canada Express flights to and from Vancouver five days a week with the new services coming on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Air Canada has been back flying out of the West Kootenay Regional Airport since June 28th.

MORE: Air Canada flights returning to the West Kootenay