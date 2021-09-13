Starting on October 26th, vaccinations will be a condition of employment in the healthcare industry.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Provincial Health Officer said this mandate will include all workers, students, physicians, residents, contractors and volunteers in healthcare facilities.

Dr. Henry added that in the rare instances where someone may be medically exempt, a committee of experts will review every case.

B.C. will also start offering third doses for immunocompromised people.

Dr. Henry said people will be contacted if they are eligible for a third shot.

The province has identified 300,000 people who are immunocompromised, 15,000 are severely compromised and will be able to get a third dose this week.

120,000 are moderately compromised and will be able to get a third dose by late September or early October and the rest of the 300,000 will be eligible at a later date.