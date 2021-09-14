Effective at 11:59 on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 the Provincial State of Emergency to combat wildfires will come to an end.

Provincial officials said cooler weather, precipitation and hard work by firefighters have contained and extinguished fires, allowing the state of emergency to end.

Even though the state of emergency is over, the province is urging people to be diligent and remember that it is still fire season.

As of September 13th, 2021, there are 205 wildfires burning in the province, with 223 properties on evacuation orders and 254 properties on alert.

Over the year, 1,585 fires burned 868,619 hectares in the province.

3,631 personnel helped fight the fires, with crews from Mexico, Australia and across Canada.

The state of emergency was declared on July 20th, 2021.