After updates to the Provincial Health Order restrictions, the Trail Smoke Eaters will be welcoming fans back into the Cominco Arena.

Fans will still need to adhere to restrictions to attend the games.

– People will need to be double vaccinated and show their BC Vaccine Card

– Masks will be required in the facility

– Spectators must stay seated in assigned seats and limit social/physical interaction

– Fans must follow social distance markers near the food and beverage areas

“We are looking forward to seeing the best fans in the BCHL back in the Cominco Arena when we open our pre-season against the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday, September 24th,” said Director of Hockey and Business Operations, Craig Clare.

Pre-season single-game tickets go on sale Monday, September 20th at 8:00 a.m. and regular-season tickets are available now.