A new apartment with 39 one-bedroom units designed to be affordable has been opened in Nelson.

The building is located at 102 Herridge Lane, Herridge Place and is intended for individuals or couples working in the hospitality, retail and service sectors.

B.C. government officials said the rent will be determined by the tenant’s household income and will range from $375 to $950.

To be eligible, residents must be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident and make less than $74,150 per year.

“People in the hospitality and service industries are a critical part of the local economy, and they should not have to commute from far out of town just to get to work,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston.

“Not only will these new homes make life more affordable for people, but they will also reduce GHG emissions associated with commuting and allow people to live near where they work so they can spend more time enjoying all of Nelson’s benefits.”

Provincial officials said the SHARE Housing Initiative Society donated the land for the project and will operate the facility.

“This project became a reality due to the vision, hard work and dedication of many community members of Nelson, including the good folks at Kootenay Christian Fellowship and members of the SHARE Housing Initiative Society,” said Jim Reimer, lead pastor for KCF and chairperson of SHARE. “When a community works together, good things happen.”

According to the province, the Columbia Basin Trust in partnership with BC Housing contributed $11.5 million to the project and the City of Nelson provided $12,000.

“This project is a great example of what the Columbia Basin Trust looks forward to partnering on—bringing together support in an area of identified need from basin residents—with locally-led, community-focused efforts that enhance the quality of life for those in the city,” said Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust.

“Kudos to the vision and drive of Pastor Jim Reimer and the Kootenay Christian Fellowship, the SHARE Housing Initiative Society, Nelson City Council and other local partners, and to our partnership with BC Housing for making it all possible. It’s certainly a real achievement that will have an immediate impact in the Nelson community.”

Residents can move in on October 1st.