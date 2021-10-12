B.C. Covid Update: Noon Today
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)
Health Minister Adrian Dix and British Columbia’s top public health official (PHO) Dr. Bonnie Henry will address the Province, on the COVID-19 situation at 12:00 p.m.
The last reported daily case numbers were on Friday, which revealed 743 new COVID-19 cases along with five additional deaths.
Today’s announcement is expected to address the implementation of including the age-group of children aged 5 to 11 into the vaccination protocols. Currently, only those 12 and up are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Canada, but the province confirmed over the weekend, it had opened up registration for the younger demographic, through the newly established, Get Vaccinated web-portal.