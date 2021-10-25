As of October 24th, 2021, two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are needed to enter certain events, services and businesses.

Additionally, as of Monday, October 25th, the capacity limit of 50 per cent for indoor events will be revised to allow full capacity in parts of the province where vaccination rates are high.

B.C. government officials said capacity restrictions will remain in place for Fraser East and parts of Northern and Interior Health.

The changes will apply to:

– Indoor sporting events

– Indoor concerts, theatre, movie theatres, dance and symphony events

– Indoor organized events, weddings and funeral receptions

Requirments to remain seated at a table in restaurants or pubs will also be lifted.

Masks are still required for all indoor gatherings and events.