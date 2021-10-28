Interior Health is calling on people to receive their flu shot and this year it’s free.

Interior Health officials said getting the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from illness over the winter months.

“Everyone is at risk of influenza and spreading it to others, and as we continue to face the challenges of COVID-19, we encourage all British Columbians to get immunized,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, Interior Health interim chief medical health officer.

“Now that the influenza vaccine is available at no cost to everyone who wants one, there’s no better time.”

IH officials said last year’s public health measures including physical distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing led to the reduced spread of influenza.

Vaccines are available at local pharmacies and from healthcare providers

The shot is available for free for everyone six months of age and older.