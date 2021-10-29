25 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the West Kootenay, between October 17th to 23rd.

According to data from the B.C. Centre for disease control, Castlegar has three new cases compared to seven the week prior.

Meanwhile, Trail dropped from 16 new cases to only five.

Nelson is now the region with the highest number of new cases, as 10 were reported.

Grand Forks reported six new cases.

In that same time frame, the Arrow Lakes Region had one reported case and the Kootenay Lake region saw no new COVID cases.

Last week’s case numbers represent a continued decline for the region, as 53 cases were reported across the region between October 10th and 16th.