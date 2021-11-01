B.C. residents can now access the Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination, which is required for travelling by air, rail or cruise ship.

Provincial officials said proof of two doses of any federally approved COVID-19 vaccine, with the second dose administered at least 14 days before travel will be required to be considered fully vaccinated.

Canadians who are not vaccinated must complete testing requirements and a mandatory quarantine when returning to the country.

“The federal government is launching a proof of vaccination card to ensure that people who want to travel have what they need to do so,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The federal card can be accessed in the same way as the BC Vaccine Card, which 3.7 million British Columbians have downloaded to enjoy non-essential activities throughout our province, such as dining in restaurants or attending a sporting event. By ensuring all of us are fully vaccinated, we can do more with the people we love, safely.”

The new federal proof of vaccination card can be accessed through the Ministry of Health’s web service Health Gateway, by phone or in person at most Service BC offices.

The B.C. Vaccine Card will still be used for non-essential activities within the province, including going to a restaurant or sporting event.

The province’s vaccine card can still be used to travel within Canada until November 30th, while the federal proof of vaccination is rolled out.

More: B.C. Vaccine Card (B.C. Government)

More: Federal proof of vaccination (Canadian Government)