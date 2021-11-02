The latest class of B.C. Sheriff recruits have graduated and one of them is being sent to Nelson.

Provincial officials said sheriffs are responsible for carrying out orders of the court and providing protection and enforcement duties to ensure the safety of all court users.

“Sheriffs play a critical role in our justice system, ensuring the safety of everyone who steps foot in a courthouse. Congratulations to the new recruits, and thank you for your hard work over the last several months,” said David Eby, Attorney General.

“I commend you for your perseverance and wish you well on your work providing an essential service to British Columbians.”

B.C. government officials said sheriffs from two different classes celebrated the completion of their training on October 29th, 2021.

One of the group’s ceremonies was delayed by COVID-19 and five different classes have now graduated since the start of the pandemic.

According to provincial officials, classes were limited to meet public safety guidelines, with recruits completing an intensive 14-week training program.

The next class of sheriffs is expected to graduate in March 2022.