The Kootenay Boundary Patient Advisory Committee and Community is looking for members interested in making health care more family and patient-centred.

The PACC gives input into various decisions to the Kootenay Boundary Collaborative Services Committee (CSC).

The CSC is made up of health care leaders, providers & coordinators, and Aboriginal and patient partners.

“Patients are central to conversations about the health system, from the bedside to the boardroom,” said Mindy Smith, PACC Chair.

“Our members bring their experiences as patients and citizens to provide perspectives on important issues to health care providers and policymakers in our region. We want to increase our membership to better represent the communities of Kootenay Boundary, both geographical and identity-based.”

Dr. Shelina Musaji, a local physician and CSC Co-Chair said it is important that patients are well-represented in all discussions around health care.

“We must bring the patient voice to the forefront of our work if we are to transform our current system of care into a patient and family-centred system that represents the people we serve and provides the best possible outcomes,” said Suzanne Lee, Co-Chair of the CSC.

“We must listen to the patient experience to make the decisions that will transform health care.”

Anyone wanting to join, or learn more can visit the PACC website or call 604.373.9466.