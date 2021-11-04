The Nelson Police Department is asking for your help in finding Rain Shields (aka Bella Black).

Shields, 56, is a Nelson resident. She has not been heard from since Sunday morning.

She is approximately five-foot-seven with a medium build and was last seen in the area of the 600 block Highway 3A in Nelson.

Nelson Police said friends are concerned about her well-being and want to find her as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has spoken to Shields in the past few days is asked to contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919 or your local RCMP Detachment.