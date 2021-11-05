Muscular Dystrophy Canada will benefit today from the sore legs of some Nelson firefighters.

Six of them have accepted the High Rise Challenge, which will see them each going up and down the stairs at IODE Park seven times, starting at 11 a.m.

“The objective is for each of us to climb 1,188 steps,” says Lucas Fortier, who is on the team of six. “It originated back in Montreal. A fire sergeant used to climb high rises to raise support and awareness.”

Fortier says while the challenge is typically carried out in high-rise towers in larger cities, “because of COVID lately, they’ve opened it up so people can be creative and create their own challenges to raise awareness.”

Fortier says they have already reached their fundraising goal of $1,200 but would welcome additional support.